Scooty Pep Plus vs Eeva Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Eeva
BrandTVSZelio
Price₹ 65,514₹ 54,575
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity87.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs

Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Eeva
Zelio Eeva
28 Ah 48V
₹54,575*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
87.8 cc-
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69454,575
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51454,575
RTO
5,2410
Insurance
5,9390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,173

