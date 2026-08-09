In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Wynn
|Brand
|TVS
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|-
|68 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-