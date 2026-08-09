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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs Yulu Wynn

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Wynn
BrandTVSYulu
Price₹ 65,514₹ 55,555
Range-68 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity87.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Wheelbase
1230 mm1200 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph24.9 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
87.8 cc-
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescope
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersSpring coil
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69455,555
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51455,555
RTO
5,2410
Insurance
5,9390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,194

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