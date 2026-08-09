In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Shiga
|Brand
|TVS
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-