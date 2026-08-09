In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours