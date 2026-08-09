In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours