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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 65,514₹ 77,200
Mileage50.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc125 cc
Power5.4 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg98 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc125 cc
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGYAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
51 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersUnit Swing
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69489,391
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51477,200
RTO
5,2416,176
Insurance
5,9396,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,921

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