HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesScooty Pep Plus vs Queen SX

TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs Warivo Motors Queen SX

In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Queen sx
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 65,514₹ 53,800
Range-55-80 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity87.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
87.8 cc-
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm-
Kerb Weight
93 kg60.9 kg
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69475,300
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51475,300
RTO
5,2410
Insurance
5,9390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,618

Scooty Pep Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus vs Scooty Zest

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
    Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
    17 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX will take on rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in the tourer bike segment.
    2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
    27 May 2022
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     