In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Scooty Pep Plus vs Mist Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Mist Brand TVS Viertric Price ₹ 65,514 ₹ 72,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 87.8 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.