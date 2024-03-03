In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Scooty Pep Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Urban club 125 Brand TVS Vespa Price ₹ 65,514 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 87.8 cc 124 cc Power 5.4 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS