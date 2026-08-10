In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Notte125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm