In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Lx 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS