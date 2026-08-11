hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesScooty Pep Plus vs LX 125

TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Lx 125
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 65,514₹ 93,470
Mileage50.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc124 cc
Power5.4 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg115 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc124.45 cc
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGYSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
51 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,6941,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51496,615
RTO
5,2417,729
Insurance
5,9396,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6482,382

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers