In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Vio
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-