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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Vio
BrandTVSVelev Motors
Price₹ 65,514₹ 52,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity87.8 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
43 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
87.8 cc-
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah48 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69452,000
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51452,000
RTO
5,2410
Insurance
5,9390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,117

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