In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Espa li
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-