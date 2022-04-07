|Max Power
|5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|43 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|87.8 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Centrifugal Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|51 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹64,998
|₹59,724
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹56,009
|₹59,724
|RTO
|₹3,360
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,629
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,397
|₹1,283