In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Ego t3
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-