In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Ego li
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours