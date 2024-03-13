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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs TVS XL100

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Xl100
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 65,514₹ 43,900
Mileage50.0 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc99.7 cc
Power5.4 PS PS4.35 PS PS

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L4 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm1228 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg88 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph65 kmph
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
43 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc99.7 cc
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVTSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
51 mm51 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic DampersSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69452,450
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51443,900
RTO
5,2412,634
Insurance
5,9395,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,127

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