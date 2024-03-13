In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Xl100
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 43,900
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|99.7 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|4.35 PS PS