In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|Victor
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|5.4 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS