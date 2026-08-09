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TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs TVS Victor

In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Victor
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 65,514₹ 57,877
Mileage50.0 kmpl72 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc109 cc
Power5.4 PS PS9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Scooty Pep Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.2 L8 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1230 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
93 kg112 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
66 kmph-
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc-
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
51 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Underseat storage
YesNo
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69457,877
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51457,877
RTO
5,2410
Insurance
5,9390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6481,244

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