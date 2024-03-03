In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Scooty Pep Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Ntorq 125 Brand TVS TVS Price ₹ 65,514 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 87.8 cc 124.8 cc Power 5.4 PS PS 9.38 PS PS