TVS Scooty Pep Plus vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Scooty Pep Plus vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Jupiter 125
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 65,514₹ 76,000
Mileage50.0 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity87.8 cc124 cc
Power5.4 PS PS8.15 PS PS
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹86,405*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
43 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
87.8 cc124.8 cc
Engine Type
SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGYSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
51 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,69499,701
Ex-Showroom Price
65,51486,405
RTO
5,2416,912
Insurance
5,9396,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6482,142

