In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Scooty Pep Plus vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scooty pep plus Jupiter 125 Brand TVS TVS Price ₹ 65,514 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 87.8 cc 124 cc Power 5.4 PS PS 8.15 PS PS