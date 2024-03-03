In 2024 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price).
Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Scooty Pep Plus vs Jupiter 125 Comparison