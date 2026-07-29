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HomeCompare BikesRonin vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

TVS Ronin vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Ronin vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandTVSYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc334 cc
Power20.4 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm200 mm
Length
2040 mm-
Wheelbase
1357 mm1403 mm
Height
1170 mm-
Kerb Weight
159 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
805 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm65 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66 mm81 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable PreloadMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
41 mm USDTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5492,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,95,345
RTO
10,05515,627
Insurance
10,80411,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1494,792

Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin
29 Jul 2026
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The cafe racer version of the Ronin gets a different exhaust design which would also sound different.
TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India
23 Mar 2026
The custom TVS Ronin featured dual-purpose tyres and modular luggage, and was designed with leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions
TVS Motor Company showcases custom Ronin at Rann Utsav
13 Feb 2026
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
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2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
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TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
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