In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Ronin vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ronin
|Roadster
|Brand
|TVS
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|225.9 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS