In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Ronin vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ronin
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|225.9 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS