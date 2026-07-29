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TVS Ronin vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Ronin vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Fzs-fi v3
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Left Side View
Front Break View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm165 mm
Length
2040 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1330 mm
Height
1170 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm57.3 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
41 mm USD-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand IndicationMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5491,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,12,693
RTO
10,0559,015
Insurance
10,8046,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1492,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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