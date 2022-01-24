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TVS Ronin vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Ronin vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Fzs 25
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc249 cc
Power20.4 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Right Side
Headlight
Right Side
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L14 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm160 mm
Length
2040 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1360 mm
Height
1170 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
805 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm58 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc249 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66 mm74 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
41 mm USDTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5491,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,39,300
RTO
10,05511,674
Insurance
10,80410,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1493,546

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