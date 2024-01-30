In 2024 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Ronin vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Fz-fi v3 Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.49 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 42.95 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 225.9 cc 149 cc Power 20.4 PS PS 12.4 PS PS