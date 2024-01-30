Saved Articles

TVS Ronin vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 TVS Ronin or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Ronin vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Fz-fi v3
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
66 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-disc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,2801,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,16,500
RTO
12,0209,296
Insurance
4,2607,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5522,854

