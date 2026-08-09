In 2026 TVS Ronin or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Ronin vs SXL 150 Comparison