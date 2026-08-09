hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRonin vs SXL 150

TVS Ronin vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 TVS Ronin or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Ronin vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ronin Sxl 150
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage42.95 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity225.9 cc149.5 cc
Power20.4 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

TVS Ronin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
181 mm155 mm
Length
2040 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1290 mm
Height
1170 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
805 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke Alloy WheelsAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
66 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc149.5 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm58 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable PreloadDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
41 mm USDAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand IndicationAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,5491,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6901,50,554
RTO
10,05512,044
Insurance
10,8044,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1493,587

Ronin Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ronin vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ronin vs Speed 400
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ronin vs CB350RS

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin
29 Jul 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The cafe racer version of the Ronin gets a different exhaust design which would also sound different.
TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India
23 Mar 2026
The custom TVS Ronin featured dual-purpose tyres and modular luggage, and was designed with leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions
TVS Motor Company showcases custom Ronin at Rann Utsav
13 Feb 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers