|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Displacement
|225.9 cc
|124.45 cc
|Max Torque
|19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|66 mm
|52 mm
|Stroke
|66 mm
|58.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10:14:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,65,280
|₹1,33,478
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,17,173
|RTO
|₹12,020
|₹9,373
|Insurance
|₹4,260
|₹6,932
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,552
|₹2,868