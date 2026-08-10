In 2026 TVS Ronin or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ronin engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ronin vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ronin
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|225.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS