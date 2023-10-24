Saved Articles

TVS Raider vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2023 TVS Raider or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate typeWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,4081,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
95,2191,56,700
RTO
7,61713,066
Insurance
6,57210,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3513,919

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    In dull lighting conditions, the Olive colour can be mistaken as black.
    Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 riding jacket review: Is it the best summer riding jacket?
    7 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     