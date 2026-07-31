In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Raider vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.38 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS