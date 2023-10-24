In 2023 TVS Raider or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 TVS Raider or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl.
