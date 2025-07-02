In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Raider vs RayZR 125 Comparison