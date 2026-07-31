In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Raider vs FZ-X Comparison