TVS Raider or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.