|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Max Power
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|-
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|10.2:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,457
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,089
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹8,627
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹5,741
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,223
|₹1,752