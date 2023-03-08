In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Raider vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|11.38 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS