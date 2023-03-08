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TVS Raider vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS Raider or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Raider vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 82,860₹ 77,200
Mileage71.94 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc125 cc
Power11.38 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Raider Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.2 L
Length
2070 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg98 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Height
1028 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
785 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SIAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
Single cradle tubular frame-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas chargedUnit Swing
Features
Battery Capacity
MF battery, 12V 4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-offSmart Motor Generator System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,52689,391
Ex-Showroom Price
82,86077,200
RTO
6,5606,176
Insurance
6,1066,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0531,921
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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