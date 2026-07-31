In 2026 TVS Raider or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Raider vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Gt5
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours