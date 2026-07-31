In 2026 TVS Raider or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Raider vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Smarty
|Brand
|TVS
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.