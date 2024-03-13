In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price).
Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm .
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Raider vs XL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Xl
|Brand
|TVS
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 95,219
|₹ 70,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|67 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.