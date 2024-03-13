HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRaider vs XL

TVS Raider vs Viertric XL

In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Raider vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Xl
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 95,219₹ 70,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage67 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,40873,601
Ex-Showroom Price
95,21970,000
RTO
7,6170
Insurance
6,5723,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3511,581
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    The first customer unit of the M800 (Maruti 800) model which is displayed at the brand centre of Maruti Suzuki India headquarters at Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi.
    1983 to 2024: Maruti Suzuki touches 3 crore production milestone in 40 years
    3 Apr 2024
    The Honda Transalp XL750 has been recalled in Europe for its faulty main stand, which is a part of the official accessories catalogue
    Honda Transalp XL750 recalled in Europe over faulty main stand
    12 Mar 2024
    Maruti Suzuki continues to witness increase in sales of its utility vehicles with SUVs like Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny.
    SUVs and MPVs help Maruti Suzuki clock 15% jump in car sales in March
    1 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    15 Nov 2019
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
    26 Apr 2022
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     