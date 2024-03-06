In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Raider vs Mist Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Mist Brand TVS Viertric Price ₹ 95,219 ₹ 72,000 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 67 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.8 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.