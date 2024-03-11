HT Auto
TVS Raider vs Viertric Max

In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Raider vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Max
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 95,219₹ 68,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage67 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,40871,569
Ex-Showroom Price
95,21968,000
RTO
7,6170
Insurance
6,5723,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3511,538
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

