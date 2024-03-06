In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Raider vs Eagle Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Eagle Brand TVS Viertric Price ₹ 95,219 ₹ 70,095 Range - 60-70 km/charge Mileage 67 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.8 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.