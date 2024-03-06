HT Auto
TVS Raider vs Viertric Eagle

In 2024 TVS Raider or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Raider vs Eagle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Eagle
BrandTVSViertric
Price₹ 95,219₹ 70,095
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage67 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,40873,698
Ex-Showroom Price
95,21970,095
RTO
7,6170
Insurance
6,5723,603
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3511,584
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     