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HomeCompare BikesRaider vs V1 [2022-2024]

TVS Raider vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 TVS Raider or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Raider vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider V1 [2022-2024]
BrandTVSVida
Price₹ 82,860₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage71.94 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124.8 cc-
TransmissionManual , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Raider Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Length
2070 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg125 kg
Additional Storage
Yes26 L
Height
1028 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Chassis
Single cradle tubular frameUnderbone
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas chargedMonoshock Absorber
Features
Battery Capacity
MF battery, 12V 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes26 L
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-offDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,5261,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
82,8601,02,700
RTO
6,5600
Insurance
6,1065,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0532,317
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
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The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
5 Dec 2024
Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is available with discounts ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart, depending on payment modes.
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Vida V2 vs V1: What are the differences between the electric scooters?
17 Dec 2024
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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