In 2026 TVS Raider or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Raider vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes