In 2023 TVS Raider or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 TVS Raider or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less