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TVS Raider vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 TVS Raider or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Raider vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Raider Urban club 125
BrandTVSVespa
Price₹ 82,860₹ 91,259
Mileage71.94 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc124 cc
Power11.38 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Raider Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L7.4 L
Length
2070 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1028 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
785 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate typeAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
53.5 mm52 mm
Chassis
Single cradle tubular frameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas chargedDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
MF battery, 12V 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-offAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,5261,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
82,86094,821
RTO
6,5607,585
Insurance
6,1066,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0532,339
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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