Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
124.8 cc124.45 cc
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet-Multi plate typeAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control UnitElectronic EMS
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
