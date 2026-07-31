In 2026 TVS Raider or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Raider vs Notte125 Comparison