TVS Raider vs Velev Motors VIO

Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine-
Displacement
124.8 cc-
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet-Multi plate type-
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Stroke
55.5 mm-
Compression Ratio
10.3:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,45752,000
Ex-Showroom Price
89,08952,000
RTO
8,6270
Insurance
5,7410
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2231,117

