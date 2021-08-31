|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|Max Power
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,457
|₹54,880
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,089
|₹54,880
|RTO
|₹8,627
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,741
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,223
|₹1,179