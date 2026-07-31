In 2026 TVS Raider or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Raider engine makes power and torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm . On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Raider vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Raider
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 82,860
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|71.94 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|11.38 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS