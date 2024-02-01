In 2024 TVS Radeon or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 TVS Radeon or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Radeon vs Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Legender Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 59,942 ₹ 59,048 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 73.68 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 109 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.