In 2024 TVS Radeon or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom price).
Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Gracy has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Radeon vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Gracy
|Brand
|TVS
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 59,942
|₹ 56,675
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.