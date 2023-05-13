In 2026 TVS Radeon or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Radeon vs Shiga Comparison