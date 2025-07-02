In 2026 TVS Radeon or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Radeon vs RayZR 125 Comparison