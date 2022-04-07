|Max Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|48.8 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|ECU
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0 : 1
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|109.7 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹71,882
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹61,242
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹4,899
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹5,741
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,545
|₹1,892