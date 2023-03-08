In 2026 TVS Radeon or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Radeon vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.19 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS