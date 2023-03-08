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TVS Radeon vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS Radeon or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Radeon vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 55,100₹ 77,200
Mileage73.68 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity109 cc125 cc
Power8.19 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Radeon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.2 L
Length
2025 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1280 mm
Height
1080 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg98 kg
Width
705 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple type-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil dampedTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with armUnit Swing
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Pillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip TyresSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,53689,391
Ex-Showroom Price
55,10077,200
RTO
3,3066,176
Insurance
6,1306,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3871,921

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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