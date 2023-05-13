HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRadeon vs Smarty

TVS Radeon vs Warivo Motors Smarty

In 2024 TVS Radeon or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Radeon vs Smarty Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Radeon Smarty
BrandTVSWarivo Motors
Price₹ 59,942₹ 74,300
Range-70 km/charge
Mileage73.68 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smarty
Warivo Motors Smarty
STD
₹74,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1-
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2025 mm1400 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg33.8 kg
Height
1080 mm960 mm
Width
705 mm-
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped shock absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Lady pillion handle with hook-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,88274,300
Ex-Showroom Price
61,24274,300
RTO
4,8990
Insurance
5,7410
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5451,596

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonnull | Petrol | Manual59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
    Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
    13 May 2023
    Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.
    TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here
    23 Oct 2021
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    2022 TVS Radeon
    TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
    30 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     